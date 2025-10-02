Bill and Meredith Kennedy are particularly focused on accurately restoring their 1961 Palmer and Krisel model home’s exterior. “When you own an older house, your job is to get it safely to the next person,” Bill says. “You own it for your chunk of time. You’re the custodian.”
Burgundy Heath tile envelops one wall in the powder room, which is part of the entry. The industrial-style polished steel sink is from Lacava and the sconce is by In Common With.
Offsite Camp cabin in Wassaic, New York, offers a place for city dwellers to work remotely surrounded by nature.
Inside the 1,930-square-foot structure, which is their full-time residence, con-crete floors and pale woods mimic the outdoor palette. A sliding glass wall from Fleetwood opens to an expansive patio and perfect sunset views.