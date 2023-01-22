SubscribeSign In
j
Collection by Jeff Kopecky

Ideal Home

View 35 Photos
A fireplace in the living room features glazed clay bricks from Swedish manufacturer Tegelbolaget. The dining table and chairs are by Kristensen &amp; Kristensen.
A fireplace in the living room features glazed clay bricks from Swedish manufacturer Tegelbolaget. The dining table and chairs are by Kristensen &amp; Kristensen.
“The tent-like shape resembles a mountain. When the snow falls, the triangle becomes embedded in the landscape,” Tham says.
“The tent-like shape resembles a mountain. When the snow falls, the triangle becomes embedded in the landscape,” Tham says.
Castillero and Reed took inspiration from Norwegian design, keeping things cozy but minimalist with OSB cladding and a monochromatic palette.
Castillero and Reed took inspiration from Norwegian design, keeping things cozy but minimalist with OSB cladding and a monochromatic palette.
A 4kw tiny wood-burning stove warms each cabin.
A 4kw tiny wood-burning stove warms each cabin.
The Uphill Utilitarian Shed when fully opened.
The Uphill Utilitarian Shed when fully opened.
A clear polycarbonate door conceals the workshop while still allowing light to penetrate. When it’s closed, says Aaron, “The shed<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;"> becomes this wood cocoon with ambient light coming through the clear wall panel. You don’t need to even turn on a light.”</span>
becomes this wood cocoon with ambient light coming through the clear wall panel. You don’t need to even turn on a light.”
The shed's garden-storage space opens outward, with the door itself doubling as storage.
The shed's garden-storage space opens outward, with the door itself doubling as storage.
The small studio, adjacent to the storage compartments, gives Aaron Trampush a workshop and a place to hang out.
The small studio, adjacent to the storage compartments, gives Aaron Trampush a workshop and a place to hang out.
The Uphill Utilitarian sits at the back of a sloping site, which the owners left as natural as possible, while adding a small seating area.
The Uphill Utilitarian sits at the back of a sloping site, which the owners left as natural as possible, while adding a small seating area.
Next to the entrance is an area map etched in aluminum by Black Mountain Marking.
Next to the entrance is an area map etched in aluminum by Black Mountain Marking.
In addition to a private terrace, the apartment also comes with access to the rooftop deck.
In addition to a private terrace, the apartment also comes with access to the rooftop deck.
A cement staircase connects the main living areas with the upper mezzanine level, which houses the sleeping area, bathroom, and entrance to the private terrace.
A cement staircase connects the main living areas with the upper mezzanine level, which houses the sleeping area, bathroom, and entrance to the private terrace.
Enclosed by a glass verrière partition, the kitchen includes custom-built cabinetry in untreated wood, SMEG appliances, and a free-standing pastel-green fridge.
Enclosed by a glass verrière partition, the kitchen includes custom-built cabinetry in untreated wood, SMEG appliances, and a free-standing pastel-green fridge.
Large windows and a double-height ceiling enhance the sense of space in the living room.
Large windows and a double-height ceiling enhance the sense of space in the living room.
This one-bedroom property in Lisbon, Portugal, is currently listed for €435,000 (approximately $470,891 USD) by Lucy Crook of Fantastic Frank.
This one-bedroom property in Lisbon, Portugal, is currently listed for €435,000 (approximately $470,891 USD) by Lucy Crook of Fantastic Frank.

15 more saves