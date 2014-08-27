Iconic Furniture Designs by Josef Albers

Bauhaus member and modernist pioneer Josef Albers was best known as an influential color theorist, writer, teacher, and painter. But the artist took his exploration of color into furniture design, creating pieces that married the Bauhaus ideals of elemental form, intersecting planes, clean geometry, lightness, and darkness, with thoughtful experimentation with color. These four furniture pieces, all of which were preserved before the onset of World War II, have been expertly reproduced and are available at the Dwell Store.