ICFF 2012: Picks from Javits Center

This week we're digging deep into our favorites objets de design spotted at the 2012 International Contemporary Furniture Fair in New York, from satellite events to the show floor at Javits Center. (See here for full coverage.) After a weekend spent trolling the aisles, I've picked a few favorites from designers young, old, beloved, and novel. Incidentally, I saw more than a few rugs I liked, which dovetails nicely with Dwell's June interiors issue, hitting newsstands on May 29.