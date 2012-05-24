ICFF 2012: Offsite Design Exhibitions

Each spring, New York Design Week gets bigger and better thanks in part to an ever-expanding roster at ICFF (more on that here) as well as the dedication of several local organizations presenting contemporary design outside the walls of Javits Center. Here are a few notes and photos from Wanted Design, the NoHo Design District, and various showrooms we visited in the span of five action-packed days. Our roving team of editors Instagrammed the daylights out of ICFF, as well as the offsite events, exhibitions, and parties we attended en masse. See all of those here, and follow us on Instagram under the name "dwellmagazine."