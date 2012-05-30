ICFF 2012: Editors' Awards

Though there are hundreds of exhibitors at the International Contemporary Furniture Fair (ICFF), a select few were called out for their exceptional wares by a panel of judges who name the Editors' Awards. This year, the esteemed group included representatives from Dwell, Wallpaper*, Metropolis, Azure, Intramuros, and Interni, who took to the show floor and passionately debated the mertis of their favorite designs. In the slideshow that follows, we share a look at the 16 winning booths.