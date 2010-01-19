Iannis Xenakis Drawings

Though I fear that I won't get to see it in person, The Drawing Center in New York has just opened a new exhibit of architect and composer Iannis Xenakis's drawings. Iannis Xenakis: Composer, Architect Visionary brings together loads of Xenakis's drawings, and illustrates the clear debt his architecture owed to music and what his music took from his work as an architect. The show is on through April 8th so get to it if you can. If not, then have a look at this slideshow to see what a truly powerful thinker he was. I love Xenakis, and though my cubicle-mates here at Dwell could happily leave his music aside, they'll certainly love his work as a draftsman.