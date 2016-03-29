I Sestieri

Following the long tradition of production and commerce of luxury fabrics in the Venetian city is a development of a series of textiles. The main idea has been recreating all the colors and textures that have appeared over time on the plasters and marbles scattered everywhere on the Venetian walls, due to the erosive action of sea water.After elaborate research along the streets of Venice, trying to capture the different combinations of colors, gradients and textures, we developed several patterns to create a collection of textiles to be expressed in a variety of uses, from curtains to furniture covering.

The project has been shown at Salone del Mobile 2013, Palazzo Corner Spinelli in Venice, Rubelli Showrooms in Milan and Paris among others.