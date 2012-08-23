When Michael Suomi of Stonehill & Taylor describes the $25 million interior redesign process of the Hyatt Regency Minneapolis, he calls it a "multi-part architectural narrative." Included in the story line are themes of industrial production and a broader "Made-in-America" strategy. Though materials and manufacturers were priced globally, Minnesotan options turned out to be both less expensive and more fitting, making this project a worthy prototype for designing with regional sustainability in mind. We tour the hotel to see the efforts in action.