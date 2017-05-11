How to Design with Orange
Dwell's favorite homes featuring orange hues all show that the secret to using this often-avoided color is a balance of neutral tones and plenty of natural light.
In a renovated mid-century home in Washington, the living room's fireplace has been powder-coated orange to complement the vintage finds, which include a test bomb discovered at an antiques mall.
An old Toronto storefront was converted into a home-studio, where pops of color invigorate an otherwise muted space. In the kitchen, two niches within a wall of cabinets were designed to keep vases, dishes, and small appliances handy but off the countertop. Local dealer Plastic World custom-cut the cubbies' Plexiglas doors, which provide hints of vivid orange.
The interior of Jonathan Adler and Simon Donnan's Shelter Island vacation home is decorated with a combination of vintage finds and Adler's own designs, which include the Oatmeal grass cloth wallpaper and a bright orange Whitaker chair and ottoman.
In a corner of a concrete home in Lima, steps leading down to a family room are energized by a coat of glossy orange paint.
One family in Seattle, Washington, looked past a sloping landscape and instead saw the opportunity to build their dream home. Resembling a modern day metal treehouse, the Hale and Edmonds residence is nestled within the edges of a wooded park. The house's exterior of paneled grey is perfectly balanced against the accent of the orange frame, proving that there's a chance for subtlety with the bright color.
This ultra modern prefab home in Ukiah, California, was designed by Marmol Radziner. While the overall color scheme consists mostly of white and grey, the pops of color by way of furniture complement the contemporary design. One piece in particular is the Mikado 2 sofa by Hans Hopfer for Roche Bobois acting as the focal point of the living room. The brightness of the orange is matched by the natural lighting via sliding doors and is paired with a wool Photon rug from Design Within Reach for extra dimension.
This eye-catching villa in the Netherlands, designed by Next Architects, proves that you can go big and go home as well. While some homes feature hints of color, the Villa van Vijven structure garners well-deserved attention thanks to its warm orange facade that is meant to mimic the tiled rooftops of Holland's country buildings. Moreover, the villa's horizontal plane echoes the flatness of the lush green landscape. The orange of the exterior also carries over into the communal entrance beneath the building, offset by natural elements such as stones adjacent to the entryway.
This home designed by Djuhara + Djuhara Architects in Jakarta, Indonesia, brings a tropical air to the East with orange accent walls to balance the wood-paneled exterior. The color accents of the Wisnu residence extend to an orange door leading to the patio, contrasting the metal screen and natural stones. This truly minimal and eco-chic home defies normative of Jakarta suburbs with its open feel and abundance of natural light.
This Spanish delight in the middle of Barcelona, was renovated to give the 18th-century flat a modern appeal. While keeping rustic features such as the stone walls and exposed beams as a nod to the home's Roman-era origins, the festive Spanish tiles lining the floors and walls of the library make way for bright furniture pieces throughout the residence. The house boasts a stunning lap pool with a wood-burning fireplace as well as a cozy outdoor space featuring a barrel ceiling and hammock, with orange and fuchsia pillows in perfect harmony with the home's white walls.
Furniture designer Christane Högner found inspiration in Belgian street style for her family's two-bedroom apartment in Brussels. The home, an eclectic mix of high and low finds, offers hints of color as seen here in the bedroom. White chairs serving as nightstands are paired with the orange lamps to mirror the throw pillows atop a set of white bedding to add a fun Creamsicle effect to the room.
To say that Jeff Wardell and Claudia Sagan's apartment is truly unique would certainly be an understatement. Their 3,200-square-foot San Francisco abode, formerly a Chinese laundry and tooth-powder factory, holds onto its industrial roots with a tangerine-toned shipping container in the middle of the couple's living room. The container serves dual purposes as a guest bedroom, housing a Pat Carson–designed Murphy bed, and home office with the glass wall transforming from opaque to clear with a flick of a switch.
Jacobson lowers a panel of the CSS to expose a series of neatly-kept cubbyholes. The orange piece in the corner is a Lagardo Tackett design for Architectural Pottery.
Grist and Goldberg wanted an open kitchen so their guests could gather around a beautiful space without feeling cramped in a tiny room. Goldberg instantly fell in love with an Ann Sacks glass tile backsplash that Samaha and Hart showed the couple during the design process, but she wasn't willing to spend $100 per square foot on the product. Instead, Goldberg had their contractor make three panels of cement board that would fit in the backsplash space and she and a friend spent their evenings gluing on glass tiles that she purchased online. When they finished, the contractor came back, installed the panels, and Goldberg filled in the gaps. Outside, chairs from Ikea and an Inox table from DWR provide a space to sit on the deck.
Texas architect Jim Poteet helped Stacey Hill, who lives in a San Antonio artists’ community, wrangle an empty steel shipping container into a playhouse, a garden retreat and a guesthouse for visiting artists.