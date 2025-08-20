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Collection by
Gardner Architects LLC
housing
View
7
Photos
Joe Banuelos, who lived off and on at PorchLight’s prior shelter, is training to become part of its peer mentor program.
Showcased in the Dwell on Design Home Tours, this Atwater Crossing residence is clad in glass and metal and topped with solar panels.
The yellow upholstery of the banquette seating in the dining nook was inspired by the couple’s recent visit to Neutra VDL Studio and Residences in Los Angeles.
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