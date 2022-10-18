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Collection by Katice Helinski

houses

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“Watching the sunrise and moonrise from the living room is gobsmacking,” says James.
“Watching the sunrise and moonrise from the living room is gobsmacking,” says James.
The contrasting style of the original home and the 70s-era addition come together in this space, now with white oak wall paneling and a twenty-foot-long, seven-foot-wide custom sofa designed by Office of Tangible Space. The painting is by Kathan Zerzan.
The contrasting style of the original home and the 70s-era addition come together in this space, now with white oak wall paneling and a twenty-foot-long, seven-foot-wide custom sofa designed by Office of Tangible Space. The painting is by Kathan Zerzan.
Exterior view of the drive through to the interior courtyard, wild flowers beyond
Exterior view of the drive through to the interior courtyard, wild flowers beyond
Facundo Ochoa’s beach house is an ode to craft and coastal living with a sprawling deck, DIY details, and lots of room to hang out.
Facundo Ochoa’s beach house is an ode to craft and coastal living with a sprawling deck, DIY details, and lots of room to hang out.
The window shutters were removed, old windows were replaced with new windows without muntins, and new siding with a vertical emphasis was installed.
The window shutters were removed, old windows were replaced with new windows without muntins, and new siding with a vertical emphasis was installed.
Floor plan of Casa Rupanco by Mas Fernández Arquitectura
Floor plan of Casa Rupanco by Mas Fernández Arquitectura
The facade of the 1800s-built home was preserved while the interiors saw a svelte update. An addition at the rear hides an immaculate listening room built and tuned to the client's audio equipment.
The facade of the 1800s-built home was preserved while the interiors saw a svelte update. An addition at the rear hides an immaculate listening room built and tuned to the client's audio equipment.
The water-resistant ipe wood deck wraps around two existing trees.
The water-resistant ipe wood deck wraps around two existing trees.
The view from the master bedroom. Sliding glazed pocket doors open up to the cantilevered deck. The U-Turn swivel chairs are by Niels Bendtsen from Design Within Reach.
The view from the master bedroom. Sliding glazed pocket doors open up to the cantilevered deck. The U-Turn swivel chairs are by Niels Bendtsen from Design Within Reach.
The new walk-through pantry with laminated glass doors runs the width of the kitchen and features reclaimed timber shelving. The floors are engineered oak.
The new walk-through pantry with laminated glass doors runs the width of the kitchen and features reclaimed timber shelving. The floors are engineered oak.
The iron nails on the cabinet doors hint provide an upbeat decorative flair as well as hinting at the medieval fortresses of Ibiza’s past.
The iron nails on the cabinet doors hint provide an upbeat decorative flair as well as hinting at the medieval fortresses of Ibiza’s past.
The new kitchen features green kit kat tiles, a terrazzo-effect rubber floor, white cabinetry, and cherry wood veneered cabinets. The client originally wanted teak cabinets, but 4 S Architecture recommended using cherry wood instead as it is more sustainable but has the same warm tones as teak. “We couldn’t get behind teak as a product so we used FSC certified European cherry that has less air miles than American cherry,” explains architect Julia Hamson. “The client was really pleased with the result.”
The new kitchen features green kit kat tiles, a terrazzo-effect rubber floor, white cabinetry, and cherry wood veneered cabinets. The client originally wanted teak cabinets, but 4 S Architecture recommended using cherry wood instead as it is more sustainable but has the same warm tones as teak. “We couldn’t get behind teak as a product so we used FSC certified European cherry that has less air miles than American cherry,” explains architect Julia Hamson. “The client was really pleased with the result.”
In their query letter, Ben and Sarah were clear that they wanted a home that could accommodate all of life’s messes. “We don't want a white display kitchen that only looks good when it's clean and not in use. We want our kitchen to be able to work hard. We love to cook and when we do, there are usually lots of things on the go and a mess being made.”
In their query letter, Ben and Sarah were clear that they wanted a home that could accommodate all of life’s messes. “We don't want a white display kitchen that only looks good when it's clean and not in use. We want our kitchen to be able to work hard. We love to cook and when we do, there are usually lots of things on the go and a mess being made.”
FMT Estudio gives a stark and dated dwelling a playful renovation that embraces the sunny climate with lush courtyards and a poolside veranda.
FMT Estudio gives a stark and dated dwelling a playful renovation that embraces the sunny climate with lush courtyards and a poolside veranda.

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