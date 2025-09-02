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Collection by Velinna

Houses

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The seating is "tucked down and against the concrete so it creates a little microclimate,
The seating is "tucked down and against the concrete so it creates a little microclimate,
Set on a steep, forested hillside, Saul Zaik’s 1961 residence evokes a tree house with two wings connected by a series of cantilevered decks and a glass pavilion.
Set on a steep, forested hillside, Saul Zaik’s 1961 residence evokes a tree house with two wings connected by a series of cantilevered decks and a glass pavilion.
After purchasing the ruins in 2017, Barbara and Andreas worked with Mexico City firm Pedro y Juana to rebuild them into two separate houses.
After purchasing the ruins in 2017, Barbara and Andreas worked with Mexico City firm Pedro y Juana to rebuild them into two separate houses.