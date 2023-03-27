SubscribeSign In
Collection by Gregory W Hurcomb

Houses

View 5 Photos
Located at the end of a secluded woodland road, the estate is positioned so the original 17th-century farmhouse sits at the forefront, cleverly belying the modern addition behind it.
Located at the end of a secluded woodland road, the estate is positioned so the original 17th-century farmhouse sits at the forefront, cleverly belying the modern addition behind it.