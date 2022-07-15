SubscribeSign In
The screened porch is right off the living spaces, and serves as a family hub, especially for meals and entertaining. “That was something that we specifically wanted: a screened porch that could protect us from the mosquitoes, which are atrocious in the Gulf South at certain times of the year,” says Charlie. “Just being able to open up the French doors and play music and have food on the table – it created a great entertaining space that keeps you close to the house but has its own tranquil separation.” Joshi-Gupta outfitted the room with a concrete table and transparent outdoor chairs.
The entryway had to be reconfigured to accommodate the new lower level and its deck, while the existing upper deck was given shade from the sun.
"It's a nice luxury to have this really deep soaking tub, and the tiles are a calming seafoam green,
Leicester Farmhouse draws on the local agricultural vernacular for its gabled form. "With the architecture, the goal was to elaborate on what was already there,
The communal lodge features six nearly identical bedrooms alongside an interior made of exposed concrete, flooring, steel, and brass.
The compound includes a communal farmhouse, a series of glass and concrete cabins, and a mobile whiskey bar in a refurbished Airstream.
The primary bedroom, with an en-suite bath, ensures privacy with a pocketed corner window and maintains coziness with a wood burning stove fireplace.
On a grassy knoll in the English countryside, the primary home sits secluded amoung the plants and trees.
The new ADU has a separate address and electrical meter, and was also completely remodeled.
