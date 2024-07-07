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Collection by Hemant Nigam

House renovation ideas

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River side of house showing cove room and primary bedroom
River side of house showing cove room and primary bedroom
Cove room overhang and wraparound deck
Cove room overhang and wraparound deck
On the second floor, the sliding door to one of the kids’ bedrooms lies flush with a cork-wrapped wall. In the bedroom, a colorful custom Maharam window shade rests above a window seat with a Kvadrat cushion.
On the second floor, the sliding door to one of the kids’ bedrooms lies flush with a cork-wrapped wall. In the bedroom, a colorful custom Maharam window shade rests above a window seat with a Kvadrat cushion.
Leroy with his menagerie and the highway-spanning bridge beyond.
Leroy with his menagerie and the highway-spanning bridge beyond.
The master bedroom is a real continuation of the main living space; Varpu rides her tricycle through, and the whole family gathers on the bed to watch movies and cartoons on the television across the room.
The master bedroom is a real continuation of the main living space; Varpu rides her tricycle through, and the whole family gathers on the bed to watch movies and cartoons on the television across the room.
Salminen built the bunk beds out of birch, Finland’s most plentiful tree species, for the couple’s children.
Salminen built the bunk beds out of birch, Finland’s most plentiful tree species, for the couple’s children.
When the directors of London–based Scenario Architecture—husband and wife Ran Ankory and Maya Carni—purchased a Victorian terrace house in London, they sought to renovate, expand, and adapt it to suit the needs of their family of four. The children's bedroom has a climbing wall and a fireman's pole for accessing a special hiding spot in the eave of the historic home.
When the directors of London–based Scenario Architecture—husband and wife Ran Ankory and Maya Carni—purchased a Victorian terrace house in London, they sought to renovate, expand, and adapt it to suit the needs of their family of four. The children's bedroom has a climbing wall and a fireman's pole for accessing a special hiding spot in the eave of the historic home.
The Patels’ daughters, Maya and Ayla, play in Ayla’s bedroom, which features a corner window seat framed in walnut. The roller shades are from The Shade Store.
The Patels’ daughters, Maya and Ayla, play in Ayla’s bedroom, which features a corner window seat framed in walnut. The roller shades are from The Shade Store.
Now, a custom built-in platform combines storage solutions with a mattress for sleeping, and doubles as a cozy, story-time nook. "When we were creating the room for their daughter, they wanted a little magic door into her place," says Klimoski, so they inserted curved pocket doors. The firm also designed the custom table lamp on the platform, made from Japanese origami paper and cast porcelain.
Now, a custom built-in platform combines storage solutions with a mattress for sleeping, and doubles as a cozy, story-time nook. "When we were creating the room for their daughter, they wanted a little magic door into her place," says Klimoski, so they inserted curved pocket doors. The firm also designed the custom table lamp on the platform, made from Japanese origami paper and cast porcelain.
This room had multiple constraints: three walls had doors that could not be moved, and the remaining wall had a ceiling height that could not accommodate a loft bed. The solution was to build the custom bed, ladder, loft, and shelving unit in the middle of the room where the ceiling is peaked.
This room had multiple constraints: three walls had doors that could not be moved, and the remaining wall had a ceiling height that could not accommodate a loft bed. The solution was to build the custom bed, ladder, loft, and shelving unit in the middle of the room where the ceiling is peaked.
Have your children help you go through their book collections and pick out what books they haven't read yet. If you are able to safely leave your home, you can coordinate curbside dropoff book exchanges with friends.
Have your children help you go through their book collections and pick out what books they haven't read yet. If you are able to safely leave your home, you can coordinate curbside dropoff book exchanges with friends.
A bunk room is located at the end of the hallway, in the former office.
A bunk room is located at the end of the hallway, in the former office.
White paint makes the room feel bigger, and a bunk bed with a double-sized mattress on the bottom, utilizes the space more comfortably.
White paint makes the room feel bigger, and a bunk bed with a double-sized mattress on the bottom, utilizes the space more comfortably.
Amelia's built-in desk features collected treasures and mementos and is flanked by a mint-green chair by Industry West.
Amelia's built-in desk features collected treasures and mementos and is flanked by a mint-green chair by Industry West.
Everett's built-in desk features trophies, a globe, and a chair by Urban Outfitters.
Everett's built-in desk features trophies, a globe, and a chair by Urban Outfitters.
Raising the roof allowed for higher ceilings in the kids’ rooms and created an additional loft that they can use as a play space.
Raising the roof allowed for higher ceilings in the kids’ rooms and created an additional loft that they can use as a play space.

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