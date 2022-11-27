Large, angular windows frame views of the mountains and valleys in the main cabin, which comprises a collective dining area and a lounge with built-in benches and a stone-clad fireplace.
The walls and the ceilings of the cabins are dressed with poplar plywood and the flooring is made from locally sourced ash.
Modernist Adirondack chairs pull up to a fire pit just outside the cabin and provide a place to sit and mountain gaze while breaking from work.
The bathroom is outfitted with a skylight above a rain shower.
A loft-style reading nook is situated above the bathroom.
A fold-out counter with stools and a push-out awning window provides a place to work or dine while experiencing outdoor connection.
Matte-black tile laid in a chevron pattern provides a backdrop for a wood-burning fireplace in the living area.
The sleeping area, outfitted with a California king-size bed with a built-in headboard made from Baltic birch, showcases expansive views of the mountain landscape, connecting guests to nature.
The work desk looks to a massive window that frames views of pine-covered mountains and sky.
Sean and Geri both work remotely several days a week, so a home office area was a key part of their design brief. The credenza is vintage Florence Knoll, the desk and chair are both Herman Miller, and the pendant light is George Nelson.