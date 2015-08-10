House of the Week: Minimalist Dream Home with an Asymmetrical Pitched Roof

Every week, we highlight one amazing Dwell home that went viral on Pinterest. Follow Dwell's Pinterest account for more daily design inspiration.

We recently covered this house on a small site in the outskirts of Munich. Robert Maier and Stefan Hanninger, co-founders of the German firm Format Elf Architekten, maximized the amount of living space in the 2,690-square-foot home by creating open, unobstructed interiors under an asymmetrical pitched roof.