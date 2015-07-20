House of the Week: Jackson, Wyoming Vacation Home is a Dream for Kids

Every week, we highlight one amazing Dwell home that went viral on Pinterest. Follow Dwell's Pinterest account for more daily design inspiration.

In our July/August 2015 issue, we visit a family's creative vacation house in Wyoming. It's outfitted with playful, tech-savvy details, like an LED-lit interior slide that took a contractor two weeks to build, and high-definition computer monitors in the cement floor that can display any images the family selects.