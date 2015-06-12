House of the Week: Dining Room Features a Lush Indoor Garden

Every week, we highlight one amazing Dwell home that went viral on Pinterest. Follow Dwell's Pinterest account for more daily design inspiration.

The house of the week is an unusual property in Northern California. On a couple’s three-acre Sebastopol farm, about an hour north of San Francisco, they’ve happily collaborated with architect Casper Mork-Ulnes since 2005. The latest addition is a modern, indoor-outdoor dining area.