House of the Week: A Sleek Modern Home Is Also Family-Friendly
The site of this family home outside Queenstown, New Zealand is in a slight depression, and surrounded by mountains, so architect Bergendy Cooke kept the footprint small and built upwards to give access to the views. Inside, family-friendly details abound, including a custom bunk bed.