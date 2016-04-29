House of Steel

On the sandy shores of Fauntleroy Cove in Seattle, renowned firm Olson Kundig Architects crafts a subtle home with striking steel accents.

Architect Tom Kundig’s kinetic buildings commune with their surroundings through custom-made hardware and flexible design elements. For a 2011 Seattle residence he designed overlooking Puget Sound, his approach included a folded gate latch, gently curved banister, and a protective metal canopy. “We kept the house simple, but we did spring for the metalwork,” says the resident. Steel is a natural choice for important elements in Kundig’s structures. “Its strength and durability give me freedom to see those parts sculpturally,” he says.