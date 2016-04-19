House of Five Dreams

2004 | Phoenix, AZ | Private Residence & Museum | 30,000 sq ft

One descends below the ground surface while the horizon line rises. As one moves deeper, light levels reduce, sound reverberation increases, temperature drops. There is an awareness of the damp smell of soil. You are in the room; a large room sharing an amazing collection of artifacts discovered underground, buried thousands of years before, now visible, yet still below the ground. The natural insulating qualities of the earth keep the room comfortable and reduce energy consumption. Time to go home. Ascension. Up into a cloud space, diffuse bright, light everywhere, high above the ground where all things are possible… again!