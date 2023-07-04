SubscribeSign In
Collection by Robin Silverman

house ideas

To save money, Bruce and Connie together performed both site work and interior finish work, including Connie's tiling of Stephanie's bathroom.
One of Escape’s models at its new tiny home village, The Oaks, in Tampa Bay, Florida, features double doors and a generous amount of wood cladding.
Inside an ESCAPE Home, panoramic windows flood the living room and kitchen with natural light, imbuing the room with added spaciousness.
Stools pull up to the kitchen counter, providing a place to dine.
