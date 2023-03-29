SubscribeSign In
The Floating Farmhouse’s semitransparent addition has a roofline that matches the pitch of the original 1820s farmhouse. A porch, tucked under the side eaves, is cantilevered over a stream that runs through the property. Ikea loungers are illuminated from the interior by commercial gymnasium lights repurposed as pendant lamps.
Tanya Wexler and Amy Zimmerman linger in the breezeway designed to draw eyes, and footsteps, from the driveway through the house to the gently sloping backyard and swimming pool beyond.
People stop us and say, ‘Oh, I went to school here,’ or, ‘My mom went here,’ and they’re so glad we’ve restored the building,” says Ben.
Just a few hours outside of London, the English village of Toller Porcorum swaps city streets for rolling hills and grassland. The Scythe Barn is a converted residence offering views of Marshwood Vale and out toward Lyme Bay.
The 1932 Colonial and its many windows. A grassy yard and mature trees envelope the home.
To integrate the former postman’s cottage with the new design, architect David Sheppard added a concrete column adjacent to an existing stone chimney and a new slate chimney “at the heart of the composition.” From this, the roof structure fans out; the small structure now serves as an anteroom.
Reinforced concrete stands behind the stone facade to provide insulation. Vanotti wanted to focus this project on the simple materials of concrete, natural larch, iron, and wood.
The original home had been built into the hillside, and the firm kept that basic exterior form. The exterior door seen here accesses the separate en-suite room that can be used as a bedroom, storage, or flex space.
Another view of the deck.
A new cedar and glass dining pavilion extends through the back of a weekend retreat in rural Ontario designed by architect Brian O'Brian for Ben Sykes and Erin Connor. The 19th-century timber and stone structure, formerly a one-room schoolhouse, proved to be the perfect palimpsest for a modern intervention.
Michèle Monory’s Chinon farmhouse is an idyllic getaway from her home basein Paris. After she inherited the property and centuries-old structure from her father, she hired Matali Crasset, who runs a cutting-edge architecture and design firm, to update the living spaces.
From certain exterior angles, the house appears hidden by its environment. The surrounding trees envelop the stone facade, casting organic shapes and shadows over the angular dwelling.
The existing cottage has been on the site for “a long time” with various extensions and refurbishments taking place ad hoc between the 1930s and 1990s, including the garage and utility room at the rear that has been replaced by the newest extension. Like many typical cottages in the area, the cottage is built from local stone with timber shutter windows.
