Good things come in threes and for Danish superstarchitect Bjarke Ingels, it’s no different. As he makes his new home in New York City, the founder of BIG (the Bjarke Ingels Group) sees the opening of the third of his housing projects in Ørestad, a still-new neighborhood in Copenhagen. Like the VM Houses and The Moutain, which came before, the Eight House is yet another example of Ingel’s architectural alchemy turned gold.