Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
SubscribeSign In
t
Collection by Tiana Kamen

house alignment

View 5 Photos
The owners toured this home, which surrounds a mature tipu tipu tree, while visiting relatives for the day. The brick is original to the 1947 construction.
The owners toured this home, which surrounds a mature tipu tipu tree, while visiting relatives for the day. The brick is original to the 1947 construction.