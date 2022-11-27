House
The homes actively avoid the direct use of fossil fuels—such as gas for heating—and utilize electric-based systems that enable use of renewables for on-site generation. “We also tend to approach projects with a ‘fabric first’ mentality whereby Koto buildings are designed with high-performance envelopes that limit the amount of energy required for services such as heating, cooling, and lighting,” says Theo.
U.K. design firm Koto’s proof of concept for their new venture in architect-designed modular residences is in North Uist, an island in the remote Outer Hebrides of Scotland. The roughly 2,200-square-foot, four-bedroom home carries the company’s characteristic sculptural forms, jet-black yakisugi cladding, and Japandi aesthetic.
