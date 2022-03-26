New Year’s Sale: Get 20% off Dwell with promo code YEAR20
SubscribeSign In
l
Collection by Larysa Voss

House

View 54 Photos
The living room features a gas fireplace and floor-to-ceiling windows under exposed joists.
The living room features a gas fireplace and floor-to-ceiling windows under exposed joists.
Bordering Coventry Farm Park, the New Jersey woodland is visible from almost all interior angles.
Bordering Coventry Farm Park, the New Jersey woodland is visible from almost all interior angles.
Features like the above rock garden mimic Longstreth's mentor Neutra's idea of "biorealism,
Features like the above rock garden mimic Longstreth's mentor Neutra's idea of "biorealism,
The slate entryway gives way to hardwood flooring in the living spaces.
The slate entryway gives way to hardwood flooring in the living spaces.
In addition to the open layout, the home has a trove of original detail, including the fireplace anchoring the living area. Large floor-to-ceiling windows usher ample natural light inside.
In addition to the open layout, the home has a trove of original detail, including the fireplace anchoring the living area. Large floor-to-ceiling windows usher ample natural light inside.
The living area offers striking views of the San Jacinto Mountain range.
The living area offers striking views of the San Jacinto Mountain range.
In addition to the walls of glass, vaulted ceilings, and a central triangular skylight, another notable original feature of the home is the black spiral staircase leading down to the garage.
In addition to the walls of glass, vaulted ceilings, and a central triangular skylight, another notable original feature of the home is the black spiral staircase leading down to the garage.
Large casement windows in the second bedroom frame views of the surrounding garden.
Large casement windows in the second bedroom frame views of the surrounding garden.
7821 Fontana Street in Prairie Village, Kansas, is currently listed for $975,000 by Katherine Lee of Bash &amp; Co. Sotheby's International Realty.
7821 Fontana Street in Prairie Village, Kansas, is currently listed for $975,000 by Katherine Lee of Bash &amp; Co. Sotheby's International Realty.
Inside, sliding glass doors and clerestory windows wrap around the main living areas, allowing the open floor-plan to be bathed in natural light. Cork flooring further unites the various spaces.
Inside, sliding glass doors and clerestory windows wrap around the main living areas, allowing the open floor-plan to be bathed in natural light. Cork flooring further unites the various spaces.
1456 Angelus Avenue in Los Angeles, California, is currently listed for $1,695,000 by Ellen Philips of Sotheby's International Realty.
1456 Angelus Avenue in Los Angeles, California, is currently listed for $1,695,000 by Ellen Philips of Sotheby's International Realty.
In addition to a fireplace and spa-like bath, the primary suite also has a custom wardrobe.
In addition to a fireplace and spa-like bath, the primary suite also has a custom wardrobe.

34 more saves