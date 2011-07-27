Gold. Mosaic. Gold. Turquoise. Gold. Did I mention gold? Following the success of Hotel Missoni Edinburgh—a partnership between Rezidor Hotel Group and fashion powerhouse Missoni—the team turned their sights to Kuwait for a second project, which opened in March 2011. Hotel Missoni Kuwait has a glamorous and playful aesthetic, a signature of Missoni Creative Director Rosita Missoni. Here, everything is customized, from the staff apparel to the handpicked furniture and textiles covering the property. Color is the most outstanding feature in the hotel—tropical colors and intricate patterns weave their way through the walls, halls and furnishings, reflecting the country’s cultural affinity with the bold and bright. It's not just about the design—the place is functional and comfortable, too. As Signora Missoni has put it, "Real luxury is good attentive service, and good and comfortable design. This is real luxury—it’s a simple principle, but we kept them as our focus." Here's a look inside.

