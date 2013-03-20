Hotel Focus: Hotel Palomar Philadelphia

The latest luxury boutique hotel in Philadelphia is Hotel Palomar in historic Rittenhouse Square. Yes, it's Kimpton, but Kimpton Hotels never ever let you down. The best part of this resting spot, besides the ultra affordability, is the lobby that is chock-full of art. It's filled with endless pieces of incredible sculptures and fantastic textural pieces. It also has an amazing dining lounge called Square 1682, which you must see before hitting up the Liberty Bell.