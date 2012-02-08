Hotel Fasano Boa Vista, Brazil

Just a few months ago, Fasano Hotels opened a sprawling property in Sao Paolo, Brazil, that highlights the natural beauty of the area. It's so easily accessible from the city that guests are shocked at how quickly they are transported into what seems like a different world—a world surrounded by lakes, preserved forestry, and stunning gardens that flow seamlessly into the Fasano Boa Vista. The man behind the hotel’s strong structure and bold design is one of Brazil’s most renowned architects, Isay Weinfeld. With this project, his goal was to create a hotel that looked and felt as wondrous and peaceful as the nature that envelops it.