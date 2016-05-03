Honor Cafe Materials

Nestled in the courtyard of Comme Des Garcon’s Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré store in Paris, Studio Dessuant Bone has designed ‘Honor’, an outdoor independent specialty coffee shop. We have designed & curated the space along with bespoke furniture and a tailored visual identity.

When creating the visual identity for Honor there was a clear direction & approach; the communication needed to complement the space, and be executed subtlety. The logo focuses on the idea of pride, passion & honor in the coffee making process and plays on the idea of being part of a team or movement with its minimalist crest form. We have also kept in mind the application of the logo. It was imperative that the logo could be applied to packaging in the form of a stamp.