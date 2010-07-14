Hong Kong's Upper House Hotel

In Hong Kong, we had the opportunity to check out the new Upper House hotel. Every bit of the hotel was designed by Andre Fu, the 35-year-old founder of the burgeoning Hong Kong firm AFSO— from the architecture, interior design and furniture to tiny details like the books in the rooms and the restaurant's soundtrack. Fu designed the property around the idea of an "upward journey"— both literally (it's located on the top 11 floors of a glass-and-steel high-rise) and figuratively, as a serene oasis amid one of the densest cities in the world. Here's a peek.