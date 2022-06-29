SubscribeSign In
Collection by Maureen Smith

Homes I love

Haas Valley Farm by Searl Lamaster Howe Architects floor plan
Jette Egelund, owner of the famed kitchen brand Vipp, builds a summer home that is a master class in Scandinavian coastal living.
An aerial view of the sprawling residence, highlighting the property's private tree-filled lot.
In the dining area, Cassina chairs hug a Henrybuilt table. The kitchen features a concrete counter by Ryan McPhail and an Elio faucet by Dornbracht.
The half-wall that divides the living room and dining room is walnut, and was a clever way to separate the living and dining zones, and wrap the structural posts, which were painted a dark grey. There’s a television lift inside the cabinet that allows the TV to be stowed when not in use. The couch is from Design Within Reach, and the flooring throughout is white oak.
“The simple exterior material palette, including hard-troweled smooth stucco and corrugated material, gives a subtle nod to West Texas design,” says Grace Boudewyns, Project Architect at Lake|Flato.
Oaxaca Interests is a Texas-based real estate operator, developer, and investment firm. The company partnered with award-winning architecture practice Lake|Flato to found HiFAB.
All raw materials are sourced locally to reduce the overall carbon footprint - as well as eliminate additional costs on the client. This includes the wood chips - which were initially a waste product but repurposed as ground coverage for this CABN show home. The chips are also FSC certified. The home itself sits on
As a net zero home, the solar panels produce over 12,000 kilowatt-hours of direct current power. "The average home uses 11,000 kilowatts-hours of electricity a year. CABN homes
Floor Plan of Custom Beach House by Nordic Office of Architecture
Site plan of Chalet Pic-Bois by Ravi Handa Architect
Matt loves to cook spicy food, but vented oven hoods aren't a good fit in a passive house envelope. So the couple sourced a recirculating fan with a large multistage filter that just draws the air in, filters it, and then recirculates. "It works really well,
“There’s no right answer except to play and experiment,” Adler says about furnishing the interior. He reupholstered vintage Warren Platner chairs with velvet from Kravet. Drawings by Eva Hesse inspired the custom ceramic wall tile. Adler also created the coffee table, rug, planters, and gold stool. The pendant lamp is from Rewire in Los Angeles and the artwork is by Jean-Pierre Clément.
Floor plan of the Patton New Century House by Giulietti Schouten Weber Architects
