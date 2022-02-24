SubscribeSign In
Bold blue patterned wallpaper offers an unexpected pop of color in lower-level bathroom.
Award-winning artists Karl Mann and Hector Leonardi turned a potato barn into their home and twin studios, complete with an 18th-century spiral staircase from Paris.
The home's C-shape design allows for unobstructed sight lines, important for the homeowners to keep an eye on their three young children.
Joel designed and built the wall-mounted vanity base to fit the rounded shape of the marble sink surround, which the couple found years ago on their first visit to Hudson. The apron is fashioned from a reeded oak tambour panel. The wallpaper is Kelly Wearstler for Lee Jofa, joined by a Lulu and Georgia mirror and Eny Lee Parker sconce.
Bedrosians tile covers the walls and floor, with sconces by Kelly Wearstler for Visual Comfort and California Faucets.
The custom cabinetry is painted Benjamin Moore “Rooftop Garden” and topped with Sea Pearl Quartzite. The island has oak cabinets with an ebonized maple counter, lined with stools by Joel Edmondson for Denver Modern.
We proposed large openings that can open wide to connect the interior and exterior,
Jason and Laura Miller-Smith tapped Cover Architecture and EEK Studio to update their Buff and Hensman midcentury home with custom casework, ribbed glass, and a grand fireplace while staying true to the original plans.
The cherry cabinetry throughout, including the kitchen island with the exposed corner, “echoes” the post-and-beam architecture, says Wang.
"Having the additional office with a standalone entrance on the ADU is such a nice feature,
In 2020, van Schaik founded SuperLA, a design and development startup seeking to redefine how we build homes. They create repeatable designs for multifamily buildings constructed with a prefabricated, panelized system made of cross-laminated timber (CLT). The system seeks to prioritize occupant and planetary health, says van Schaik, as well as design and construction efficiencies.
Warwas offset the rear of the ADU to accommodate the power lines running behind the house, and he designed a window in the office/guest room upstairs that meets the roof in the same way that the window off the dining area/kitchen meets the ground.
