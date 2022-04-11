SubscribeSign In
r
Collection by Ryan Schmitt

Home Office

View 21 Photos
A new bird's nest office in the loft atop the reoriented stair creates opportunities for views of the golf course in the distance. The desk and bench are custom built-ins, and the chair is from Blu Dot.
A new bird's nest office in the loft atop the reoriented stair creates opportunities for views of the golf course in the distance. The desk and bench are custom built-ins, and the chair is from Blu Dot.
Facing another courtyard, an office nook features a Caesarstone countertop and walnut built-ins by Austin Wood Work.
Facing another courtyard, an office nook features a Caesarstone countertop and walnut built-ins by Austin Wood Work.
Throughout the first level, the height of the ceiling stays the same while the floor descends with the landscape. These steps provide natural divisions of space in the open-plan house. The floor also transitions from European oak in the kitchen and dining room to Supertuft wool carpet in the living area.
Throughout the first level, the height of the ceiling stays the same while the floor descends with the landscape. These steps provide natural divisions of space in the open-plan house. The floor also transitions from European oak in the kitchen and dining room to Supertuft wool carpet in the living area.
The upper level includes an open study area, as well as a private master bedroom.
The upper level includes an open study area, as well as a private master bedroom.
A writing desk is paired with a classic Series 7 chair by Arne Jacobsen.
A writing desk is paired with a classic Series 7 chair by Arne Jacobsen.
In the study on the home’s top level, a long window provides a panoramic view of Newlands Forest and Table Mountain. “The light in the morning is amazing, and the view of the mountain is incredible,” Derek says.
In the study on the home’s top level, a long window provides a panoramic view of Newlands Forest and Table Mountain. “The light in the morning is amazing, and the view of the mountain is incredible,” Derek says.
Ollie, the client's dog, rests next to the floating desk built of painted poplar and white-washed Baltic birch plywood.
Ollie, the client's dog, rests next to the floating desk built of painted poplar and white-washed Baltic birch plywood.
The 18-foot-long built-in floating desk in the workspace has integrated storage for scripts.
The 18-foot-long built-in floating desk in the workspace has integrated storage for scripts.
Butler Residence floor plan
Butler Residence floor plan
The private outdoor space showcases the renovation's south-facing windows, which were installed to connect the indoors with the yard.
The private outdoor space showcases the renovation's south-facing windows, which were installed to connect the indoors with the yard.
Designed by Manta North, this 516-square-foot residence is situated on an organic farm near the intersection of Germany, Switzerland, and Austria.
Designed by Manta North, this 516-square-foot residence is situated on an organic farm near the intersection of Germany, Switzerland, and Austria.
The kitchen, which was moved to the sunny side of the house, embraces Anyeley’s taste for simple, modern forms. Cabinetry painted in Hague Blue by Farrow &amp; Ball surrounds a central island fitted with Nerd bar stools by Muuto and a Dot Line Suspension pendant by Lambert &amp; Fils. Completing the kitchen is a Litze faucet by Brizo and a Crosstown sink by Elkay, along with rangetop and wall ovens by Dacor and a Benchmark refrigerator from Bosch.
The kitchen, which was moved to the sunny side of the house, embraces Anyeley’s taste for simple, modern forms. Cabinetry painted in Hague Blue by Farrow &amp; Ball surrounds a central island fitted with Nerd bar stools by Muuto and a Dot Line Suspension pendant by Lambert &amp; Fils. Completing the kitchen is a Litze faucet by Brizo and a Crosstown sink by Elkay, along with rangetop and wall ovens by Dacor and a Benchmark refrigerator from Bosch.
Homeowner and general contractor Clint Unander redesigned his dated Santa Barbara ranch to be a bright, airy home that combines classic California style with Scandinavian minimalism.
Homeowner and general contractor Clint Unander redesigned his dated Santa Barbara ranch to be a bright, airy home that combines classic California style with Scandinavian minimalism.
The kitchen layout was reconfigured so that the focus is on the view—the wall of windows, which look out on the ocean, is now underscored by one long, uncluttered counter. There, the faucet is Delta and the dishwasher is Bosch. The range stayed in nearly the same spot, and the opposite wall has been thickened with storage and the refrigerator column. Both the refrigerator and range are by Bertazzoni.
The kitchen layout was reconfigured so that the focus is on the view—the wall of windows, which look out on the ocean, is now underscored by one long, uncluttered counter. There, the faucet is Delta and the dishwasher is Bosch. The range stayed in nearly the same spot, and the opposite wall has been thickened with storage and the refrigerator column. Both the refrigerator and range are by Bertazzoni.
If you thought being productive at home was just another oxymoron, think again. Here are six tips for creating a focus-friendly home office.
If you thought being productive at home was just another oxymoron, think again. Here are six tips for creating a focus-friendly home office.

1 more save