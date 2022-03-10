Home Inspiration
Giant round window with pendant light and accent sconce lights. This drift-wood was found on the beaches of Hawaii. When we say we use local materials- we really do, scores from the cliffs, we even ave cut down trees in our own yard and used the wood from them. I will always be inspired by nature, and we know other are too; that's why I love incorporating things like this into a built- so the owner my always be inspired! coffee table with wooden leg and glass top. Light grey furniture.
The exterior features natural slate cladding and massive floor-to-ceiling Marvin windows on the east side to take advantage of the home’s views of the rolling terrain. The tongue-and-groove clear cedar accents are used between the windows to make them a single mass and “warm up and bring some accents to the house,” says Nate.
The concrete fireplace doubles as a source of heat and a structural element. Originally, Katz planned to plaster the fireplace with cement to create an ultra-smooth surface, but once the design team saw the initial roughness, they liked the look and decided to keep it. "It looks like a rock formation in the living room," he says.
South Africa experiences frequent, planned blackouts, so the homeowners wanted to be smart about the orientation of their house and the materials used to build it. They opted for a mostly glass box that would allow the maximum amount of light in, so, as homeowner Toni notes, "you never need to switch a light on in the daytime."
An oculus overhead of the conversation pit lets in extra light while giving occupants below a glimpse of the sky. The family often hangs out in the conversation pit—some to read, others to play video games—and hidden built-in power adaptors make sure the two sons' electronics are always fully charged.
35 more saves