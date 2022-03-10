Giant round window with pendant light and accent sconce lights. This drift-wood was found on the beaches of Hawaii. When we say we use local materials- we really do, scores from the cliffs, we even ave cut down trees in our own yard and used the wood from them. I will always be inspired by nature, and we know other are too; that's why I love incorporating things like this into a built- so the owner my always be inspired! coffee table with wooden leg and glass top. Light grey furniture.