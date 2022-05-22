SubscribeSign In
d
Collection by David Aviles

Home ideas

View 31 Photos
The red niche is the most vibrant space in the home. Cibic says, “I like to spend time in these small little intimate spaces. It’s like one piece of furniture somehow.”
The red niche is the most vibrant space in the home. Cibic says, “I like to spend time in these small little intimate spaces. It’s like one piece of furniture somehow.”
The couple named their company Konga after the young son, Vinca’s mispronunciation of the Lithuanian word for “socks” when he was learning to speak. “For us, it formed a symbolic association with the feeling of the earth under bare feet,” says Goda. “It encouraged us to leave our footprint, but with minimal impact on nature and meaningful value to humans.”
The couple named their company Konga after the young son, Vinca’s mispronunciation of the Lithuanian word for “socks” when he was learning to speak. “For us, it formed a symbolic association with the feeling of the earth under bare feet,” says Goda. “It encouraged us to leave our footprint, but with minimal impact on nature and meaningful value to humans.”
The weekend retreat is a welcome respite from the hustle of Mexico City.
The weekend retreat is a welcome respite from the hustle of Mexico City.
Guests are greeted by plush leather booths and classic hardwood floors in the chic bar area.
Guests are greeted by plush leather booths and classic hardwood floors in the chic bar area.
The Invisible House in Moreton Paddox, Warwickshire, is currently listed for £2,000,000 (approximately $2,295,000 USD) by The Modern House and co-listed with Knight Frank.
The Invisible House in Moreton Paddox, Warwickshire, is currently listed for £2,000,000 (approximately $2,295,000 USD) by The Modern House and co-listed with Knight Frank.
Mary and Kundan Bhullar built a shipshape country escape that sits lightly on the land in the Aravalli hills near Gurgaon, India.
Mary and Kundan Bhullar built a shipshape country escape that sits lightly on the land in the Aravalli hills near Gurgaon, India.
Designers Christopher Robertson and Vivi Nguyen-Robertson conceived their house as an unfolding sequence of simple geometric forms: a low concrete wall, a concrete cube, and a boxclad in Siberian larch.
Designers Christopher Robertson and Vivi Nguyen-Robertson conceived their house as an unfolding sequence of simple geometric forms: a low concrete wall, a concrete cube, and a boxclad in Siberian larch.
The Perch at sunset.
The Perch at sunset.
Nokken modular cabin can be customized to suit almost any natural setting.
Nokken modular cabin can be customized to suit almost any natural setting.
Mirrored glass allows this holiday home in Mexico to blend in with it's woodland site.
Mirrored glass allows this holiday home in Mexico to blend in with it's woodland site.
The home office is designed to be easily installed on foundation screws, which don’t require digging or a concrete foundation.
The home office is designed to be easily installed on foundation screws, which don’t require digging or a concrete foundation.
The V-shaped structure delineates the subtle junction between the living and sleeping zones. Floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors frame vistas of lush vegetation and rugged cliffs, while opening directly to the decked patio.
The V-shaped structure delineates the subtle junction between the living and sleeping zones. Floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors frame vistas of lush vegetation and rugged cliffs, while opening directly to the decked patio.
Located on New Zealand’s North Island along the Coromandel Peninsula, this timber-clad shipping container house by Crosson Clarke Carnachan Architects captures the simplicity of living with nature. An open-plan layout extends the interior toward the surrounding landscape and ocean, while a built-in mechanism reveals a drop-down deck on one side of the unique holiday home.
Located on New Zealand’s North Island along the Coromandel Peninsula, this timber-clad shipping container house by Crosson Clarke Carnachan Architects captures the simplicity of living with nature. An open-plan layout extends the interior toward the surrounding landscape and ocean, while a built-in mechanism reveals a drop-down deck on one side of the unique holiday home.
The weeHouse exteriors are clad in corrugated Cor-Ten, but with a custom pattern of folds to create an organic randomness. The foundations were designed with a shallow recess around the top to make the modules look like they’re hovering. After they bought the property in early 2014, the Siegels camped there for two summers while they saved up money and planned a permanent structure. In his research, BJ came across this design, a customizable prefab house by Alchemy Architects. "Of all the things that I found, I was drawn to that one because it was absolutely the simplest and cleanest," he says.
The weeHouse exteriors are clad in corrugated Cor-Ten, but with a custom pattern of folds to create an organic randomness. The foundations were designed with a shallow recess around the top to make the modules look like they’re hovering. After they bought the property in early 2014, the Siegels camped there for two summers while they saved up money and planned a permanent structure. In his research, BJ came across this design, a customizable prefab house by Alchemy Architects. "Of all the things that I found, I was drawn to that one because it was absolutely the simplest and cleanest," he says.

11 more saves