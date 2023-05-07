SubscribeSign In
The 225-square-foot primary ensuite features a wall of sliding glass doors that connect the space to the lush backyard.
The chef's kitchen is fitted with Statuario marble countertops, a central waterfall island, and all new stainless-steel appliances. The dining area is located right around the corner.
An original brick fireplace anchors the main living room, while extensive glazing on both sides allow ample natural light inside.
A bright-yellow entrance leads to the home's spacious courtyard, which sits sandwiched between its iconic A-framed roofs and offers access to various parts of the interior.
