The open-plan kitchen-and-dining space features a Douglas fir ceiling and ceiling beams and polished concrete floors.
Fabrikate upholstered the headboard in kvdrat suede, once again choosing green as the dominant shade. Blackbutt veneer was also used for the nightstands.
Fabrikate custom designed the Blackbutt cabinetry in the kitchen, with marble stone on the countertops. The lights above the dining table were found and repurposed.
The kitchen features custom millwork with opal glass pulls, recycled glass terrazzo countertops and backsplash, copper plumbing, and a showstopping Lacanche range in Provence yellow.
Doug’s mother, Julie, visits with Melissa, Doug, their daughter Simms, and Birdie the dog.
The design team retained the old supports, which now frame the kitchen. Jessica picked DeVol cabinets and systems for their traditional-meets-streamlined style.
The stone floors are continued in here, with a smaller natural stone mosaic on the shower floor. Waterproof stucco covers the shower and the vanity, now with unlacquered brass fixtures to encourage patina, and a stone vessel sink.
For the built-ins, Rossi created a combination of open and closed storage, with arched niches, mahogany doors, and a fireplace inserted below the television. The support beam on the end was salvaged from the property.
The family dining table was specially designed by Turett using wood that his daughter had milled from a fallen spruce tree.