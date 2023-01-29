What was once walled off as an enclosed entryway is now open to the living space, creating a grand, welcoming, and light-filled front room.
The main volume of the extension is constructed from offset Douglas fir battens painted blue and gray. This reflects the vertical lines and gray color of the ribbed render used in the extension to the side of the house.
Backyard
“When I come home, this is like a sanctuary. I open up the doors and sit outside and read, or work around the house,” says resident Colleen Nusinow.
Underneath the fire pit, sits a french drainage system. The custom bbq area mimics design elements located in the home.
The exposed brick wall on one side of the dining area is the home’s original wall. “We didn’t plaster the bricks, to help save costs and as a nod to the original house,” says Jenny.
The open-plan kitchen and dining area has Halo lights by Ladies and Gentlemen Studio, Air chairs by Jasper Morrison, and a sofa from IKEA.