260 Upper Mountain Ave. in Montclair, New Jersey, is currently listed for $949,000 by Amy Owens of Keller Williams.
The ceilings are as high as possible—while still being within the maximum height allowed when transporting on local roads—to give a sense of volume. The high-level windows at the end of each barrel vault brings light deep into the center of the home, ensuring that the house feels light, bright and airy. They also enable views to the tree canopy without allowing passersby to see into the interior.
Mirrors and bright white paint visually expand a small bathroom tucked beneath the apartment's rafters.
This property located in Noyers, France, is currently listed for €390,000 (approximately $411,676 USD) by Architecture de Collection.
Builders, developers, designers, and architects have developed a range of homes that are composed of prefabricated, modular, or kit-of-parts pieces that can allow for lower costs, faster and easier on-site construction, and even higher quality spaces. Here, we delve into the differences—and similarities—among these manufactured residences.
Two cabins sit in the vast, empty landscape overlooking the Hekla volcano, around three hours’ drive from Reykjavík. The front part of each cabin—for sleeping—is almost entirely glass, while the rear—where the living, kitchen and bathroom spaces are located—is clad in timber for privacy.
Located two hours north of Boston, the Rocky Brook weeHouse is carved out of the grade of a steep creekside lot.
Set a stone’s throw away from the Elizabeth Islands, this turnkey residence could be your great escape.
"This is a very special home that needs to be preserved for its place in architectural history because of its provenance and striking architectural design,
The 1978 builder-grade home is a 1650-square-foot split-level located on a tree-filled lot on the Snoqualmie River in Washington.
Floor Plan of Vinalhaven Cabin by Levin | Salerno
Aylott &amp; Van Tromp and Nokken's partners include electric bike companies that provide guests with transportation that will let them explore the natural surround.
