Take in-person tours of homes featured in Dwell. Sign up for Open House!
SubscribeSign In
r
Collection by Rizwana Neem

home

View 58 Photos
The new home quotes the forms and materials of the neighborhood, but remixes them in a more contemporary combination.
The new home quotes the forms and materials of the neighborhood, but remixes them in a more contemporary combination.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">This Swedish prefab cabin by </span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Atelier–Heyman Hamilton with interior styling by Mattson Marnell features a playful mix of perfectly imperfect finishes, including custom plywood cladding and plaster.</span>
This Swedish prefab cabin by
By shifting the staircase the architects created a hidden library nook. Hidden amongst Klara’s collection of books it’s her favorite part of the apartment.
By shifting the staircase the architects created a hidden library nook. Hidden amongst Klara’s collection of books it’s her favorite part of the apartment.
The sculptural chimney breast and 60-inch void skylight accentuate the height of the room.
The sculptural chimney breast and 60-inch void skylight accentuate the height of the room.
AI-Driven Floor Planning and Systems Optimization for Frame&InFill
AI-Driven Floor Planning and Systems Optimization for Frame&InFill
The suburban backyard garage in Hertfordshire, England, that architect Olli Andrew of Hyper converted into a work studio is wrapped in charred larch wood pieces that give the impression of scales and foster biodiversity, providing a place for insects to nestle.
The suburban backyard garage in Hertfordshire, England, that architect Olli Andrew of Hyper converted into a work studio is wrapped in charred larch wood pieces that give the impression of scales and foster biodiversity, providing a place for insects to nestle.
Oak Pass Tree House Floor Plan A Living Room B Courtyard C Corridor D Dining Area E Sitting Area F Kitchen G Bathroom H Bedroom I Terrace
Oak Pass Tree House Floor Plan A Living Room B Courtyard C Corridor D Dining Area E Sitting Area F Kitchen G Bathroom H Bedroom I Terrace
F-5 Residence Floor Plan
F-5 Residence Floor Plan
The principles of simplicity and efficiency governing the Blacks' renovations of the Houser home are evident in the home's pre- and post-renovation floor plans.
The principles of simplicity and efficiency governing the Blacks' renovations of the Houser home are evident in the home's pre- and post-renovation floor plans.
The floor plan of the Shayan House.
The floor plan of the Shayan House.
When Abbie and Bill Burton hired Marmol Radziner to design their prefab weekend home, their two requests were “simple-simple, replaceable materials,” says Abbie—such as concrete floors (poured offsite in Marmol Radziner's factory) and metal panel siding—and “the ability to be indoors or outdoors with ease.” Deep overhangs provide shade and protection from rain, so the Burtons can leave their doors open year-round and hang out on their 70-foot-long deck even in inclement weather. They visit the house once a month, usually for a week at a time, with Vinnie and Stella, their rescue Bernese Mountain dogs. Their two adult children occasionally join them. The couple hopes to one day retire here.
When Abbie and Bill Burton hired Marmol Radziner to design their prefab weekend home, their two requests were “simple-simple, replaceable materials,” says Abbie—such as concrete floors (poured offsite in Marmol Radziner's factory) and metal panel siding—and “the ability to be indoors or outdoors with ease.” Deep overhangs provide shade and protection from rain, so the Burtons can leave their doors open year-round and hang out on their 70-foot-long deck even in inclement weather. They visit the house once a month, usually for a week at a time, with Vinnie and Stella, their rescue Bernese Mountain dogs. Their two adult children occasionally join them. The couple hopes to one day retire here.
Dining Room
Dining Room
The custom slatted wood railings is fitted with discreet flip-down hooks to hang coats. Stairs lead down to a guest space and an additional unit for a future caretaker. An elevator, not visible, also connects the two levels. The Overlap pendant is by Michael Anastassiades for Flos.
The custom slatted wood railings is fitted with discreet flip-down hooks to hang coats. Stairs lead down to a guest space and an additional unit for a future caretaker. An elevator, not visible, also connects the two levels. The Overlap pendant is by Michael Anastassiades for Flos.
On the first storey, a seat is extruded into a platform that allows for ad-hoc, multipurpose use.
On the first storey, a seat is extruded into a platform that allows for ad-hoc, multipurpose use.
Natural light is an important factor in creating biophilic spaces. The primary bathroom of this house in Venice, California, sits deep in the plan but has three sources of natural light—a skylight, small window, and translucent glass wall shared with the kitchen.
Natural light is an important factor in creating biophilic spaces. The primary bathroom of this house in Venice, California, sits deep in the plan but has three sources of natural light—a skylight, small window, and translucent glass wall shared with the kitchen.
A front view of the renovated home. The wood slats screening the bedrooms on the street-facing side are repeated indoors on the interior staircase.
A front view of the renovated home. The wood slats screening the bedrooms on the street-facing side are repeated indoors on the interior staircase.

38 more saves