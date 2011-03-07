Hollywood Renovation: Week 8

In this exclusive series for Dwell.com, Linda Taalman of Taalman Koch Architecture tracks the hands-on renovation of her and her partner's live-work space in Hollywood, California. Week 8: Furnishing the living area.

As noted by previous tenants, living in Ellwood’s Courtyard apartments is a constant source of pleasure. Even when we are busy working we are enjoying the space. One of our main strategies in furnishing the living area is the use of natural materials to soften the space and keep things as elemental as the building. The ground floor in the back functions as an informal living room, which doubles as overflow workspace. It needed to be a comfortable place to sit and for people to gather around the fireplace; it had to work for both live and work; and it also had to be durable and able to stand up to kids. This week we are primarily focusing on furnishing the living space, with a little help from two of our favorite furniture and lifestyle shops in Los Angeles: Tortoise and Specific. Both shops provide an aesthetically tuned eye and present unique one-of-a-kind objects, art and furniture pieces that are handcrafted, beautiful and affordable. The other major feature in our living space is the artwork, with our good friend Uta Barth’s photos as the centerpiece.

