2014

DIA 370 / H 27

ANODIZED ALUMINIUM

The visual idea of a graphical structure and the smoothness of intersecting tubes are the main characteristics of this excentric centrepiece. Each bowl is precision-milled out of a solid aluminium block before its finely grain-structured surface is being treated by a durable anodized coating.

LIMITED EDITION OF 5 + 2 A.P.

PRICE ON REQUEST