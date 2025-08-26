🏠
Discover new design ideas every day.
Sign up
for Dwell’s newsletter
🏠
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
Before & After
Budget Breakdown
Renovations
Prefab
Video Tours
Travel
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Photos
Editor’s Picks
Bathrooms
Kitchens
Staircases
Outdoor
Magazine
Current Issue
All Issues
Shop
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Lighting & Fans
Decor & More
Kitchen & Dining
Bath & Bed
Projects
Editor’s Picks
Modern
Midcentury
Industrial
Farmhouses
Scandinavian
Find a Pro
Sourcebook
Collections
Editor’s Picks
Shopping
Recently Saved
Planning
Find a Pro
Subscribe
Sign In
h
Collection by
Hamish HR
Holiday Home
View
111
Photos
The design team “poked fun” at the homeowner for her unusual request, but they’ve since recommended bathroom refrigerators to other clients.
The home is a 10-minute walk from the local beach, and comes with a gunite pool in the backyard.
A glass-enclosed hallway connects two guest pavilions.
Spanning nearly six acres, the contemporary estate includes a main house, a pair of guest residences, and a saltwater pool.
Over the course of a decade, an art director and a stylist updated this ’50s home with oak millwork, wraparound windows, and a monochromatic palette.
Designed by A. Quincy Jones and Frederick Emmons, the Harlan Lee House has floor-to-ceiling windows, mountain views, an interior courtyard, and a lush pool area.
Forget the forever house—Earl of East founders Niko Dafkos and Paul Firmin share their tips on making a rented space feel like home.
The seating is "tucked down and against the concrete so it creates a little microclimate,
View More
91
more
saves
Share