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Collection by Hamish HR

Holiday Home

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The design team “poked fun” at the homeowner for her unusual request, but they’ve since recommended bathroom refrigerators to other clients.
The design team “poked fun” at the homeowner for her unusual request, but they’ve since recommended bathroom refrigerators to other clients.
The home is a 10-minute walk from the local beach, and comes with a gunite pool in the backyard.
The home is a 10-minute walk from the local beach, and comes with a gunite pool in the backyard.
A glass-enclosed hallway connects two guest pavilions.
A glass-enclosed hallway connects two guest pavilions.
Spanning nearly six acres, the contemporary estate includes a main house, a pair of guest residences, and a saltwater pool.
Spanning nearly six acres, the contemporary estate includes a main house, a pair of guest residences, and a saltwater pool.
Over the course of a decade, an art director and a stylist updated this ’50s home with oak millwork, wraparound windows, and a monochromatic palette.
Over the course of a decade, an art director and a stylist updated this ’50s home with oak millwork, wraparound windows, and a monochromatic palette.
Designed by A. Quincy Jones and Frederick Emmons, the Harlan Lee House has floor-to-ceiling windows, mountain views, an interior courtyard, and a lush pool area.
Designed by A. Quincy Jones and Frederick Emmons, the Harlan Lee House has floor-to-ceiling windows, mountain views, an interior courtyard, and a lush pool area.
Forget the forever house—Earl of East founders Niko Dafkos and Paul Firmin share their tips on making a rented space feel like home.
Forget the forever house—Earl of East founders Niko Dafkos and Paul Firmin share their tips on making a rented space feel like home.
The seating is "tucked down and against the concrete so it creates a little microclimate,
The seating is "tucked down and against the concrete so it creates a little microclimate,

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