Holiday Gift Picks from Mociun

Caitlin Mociun has been a Brooklyn design fixture since graduating from RISD with a BFA in textile design. Her Bauhaus-inspired clothing collections put her on the map, but she's now focusing on modern jewelry design, as well as curating and selling other craft-based work from her storefront in Williamsburg. We spoke with Caitlin to get her picks for a holiday gifting, as well as some insight on why her designs are hard to knock off (a perennial issue we've covered here at Dwell).