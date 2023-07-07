SubscribeSign In
The primary bedroom has a small deck facing the boardwalk to hide from the occasionally strong winds on the bayside.
Jon wanted no hardware on the kitchen cabinetry to keep a streamlined look, but, "turns out, that's just super annoying,
FEMA regulations post Hurricane Sandy dictated that the home be raised 13 feet off the ground, so the home stands higher than its neighbors.
"The wood stove is really wonderful,
A second story loft offers a cozy place to lounge and watch movies. The stairwell wall is the "guest book
The deck functions as an extension of the living space, and is the best place to take in the sunsets over the bay.
The couple<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;"> wanted the house to be a thoughtful contribution to Fire Island's distinctly modern aesthetic. The geometric shape and expansive windows call to mind the vernacular of Sea Ranch while the cedar-clad exterior fits right in with the neighbors. An overhang on the deck adds architectural flare while also helping to reflect light back into the home. </span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;"> </span>
Jon, left, and Michael, right, sit in front of a painting by London-based artist Jason Tessier.
The couple hired architect Matthew Hufft to design a simple house where they could spend time with friends and family, and rent out to vacationers. The interior of the three-bedroom, two-bathroom home is white with birch plywood, the latter material influenced by Jon's work with Scandinavian cabins at Getaway.
Jon Staff, founder of cabin rental company Getaway, and his partner Michael Thorton purchased an overgrown bayside lot in the Cherry Grove community of Fire Island, New York, in February 2020.
The CEO of Getaway and his partner navigated Covid delays, building codes, shipping logistics, and 10-foot-tall reeds to make a home in Fire Island’s historic LGBTQ community.
The CEO of Getaway and his partner navigated Covid delays, building codes, shipping logistics, and 10-foot-tall reeds to make a home in Fire Island’s historic LGBTQ community.
Floor Plan of Hills Beach by Woodhull
“I like the darkness of walnut. Other woods tend to yellow if you don’t stain it, while walnut stays true to itself,” Caleb says. The white glass tile backsplash melds with the wall.
“Using only wood to form a cabinet results in artistic moments. Diagonals read as decorative, but these strong triangles are necessary when you’re not using plywood,” Caleb says. “It’s pure joy to use the kitchen, knowing that all parts of it are built with meaning and without compromise.
The home’s modest size meant Caleb did not have to worry too much about material and labor costs. For example, all the interior walls are done in plaster, which is three-to-four times more expensive than drywall in Maine.
In the first-floor bathroom, the mermaid backsplash Caleb carved plays off the Hygge &amp; West “Mermaid” wallpaper.
Furnishings in comfortable neutrals minimize distractions so the ocean is the focus.
Shannon Richards, Caleb’s partner, often uses her laptop at the 13-foot long banquette, which needed to be finessed a bit because the initial version looked too bulky. The team laid the maple floorboards at an angle and used a white-tinged stain that will preserve their natural appearance.
The home has a mansard roof with shakes and real hardwood tongue and groove siding. “I liked the idea of making this ugly duckling into something with character versus landing a modern spaceship house in an old neighborhood dominated by vinyl homes,” architect/homeowner Caleb Johnson says.
The home has a mansard roof with shakes and real hardwood tongue and groove siding. “I liked the idea of making this ugly duckling into something with character versus landing a modern spaceship house in an old neighborhood dominated by vinyl homes,” architect/homeowner Caleb Johnson says.