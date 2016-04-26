Hofsos Blanket

HOFSÓS is a plaid collection designed for Icelandic knit company VARMA.

In October 2015, I was invited by EPALto a stay at BAER ART CENTER close to Hofsós in northern Iceland.

The powerful presence of raw nature there and the endless amount of sky with shifting colours every minute, amazed me. Trying to capsule some of that atmosphere, the three blankets depict the colours of the light at different times of the day, allowing you to keep warm in Sunrice, Twillight or Aurora.

TYPE: Plaid

CLIENT: Varma for Epal, Iceland

DATE: March 2016

MATERIALS: 100% Icelandic wool

DIMENSIONS: 130x190 cm